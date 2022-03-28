Alliance Global Partners Cuts Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $15.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Agrify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.90.
NASDAQ AGFY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.25. Agrify has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.78.
Agrify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
