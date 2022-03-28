Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.74. Michelmersh Brick has a 52 week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

