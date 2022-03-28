Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 125.90 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.28. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,625.59).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

