Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTRO. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.08) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 88.15 ($1.16) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 147.80 ($1.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.18.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,899.95).

Metro Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.