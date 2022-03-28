Hunting’s (HTG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 455 ($5.99) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 280 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, reduced their target price on Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293 ($3.86).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 319.50 ($4.21) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.72. The firm has a market cap of £526.98 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.55). The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.15%.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.32), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,518.17).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

