IG Group’s (IGG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.93) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.42).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 811 ($10.68) on Thursday. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 786.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 801.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 772 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,817.17). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,722.49).

IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

