thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) versus A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head-To-Head Analysis

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares thyssenkrupp and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 0.37% 1.23% 0.37% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 29.04% 50.96% 29.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for thyssenkrupp and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 6 6 0 2.29

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $40.67 billion 0.14 -$137.49 million $0.24 37.04 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.98 $17.94 billion $4.73 3.21

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than thyssenkrupp. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than thyssenkrupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats thyssenkrupp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile (Get Rating)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Multi Tracks segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface vessel construction, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

