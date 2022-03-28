Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Financial Analysis

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Rayonier shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rayonier and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.11 billion 5.40 $152.55 million $1.08 38.19 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 4.39 -$90.00 million ($0.49) -4.59

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 13.74% 5.01% 2.50% Invesco Mortgage Capital -53.19% 16.15% 1.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rayonier and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Rayonier currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.71%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Rayonier pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rayonier beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Timber Funds segment represents operations of the three private equity timber funds included in the Pope Resources transaction. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

