Contrasting Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Allegion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 Allegion 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.73%. Allegion has a consensus price target of $149.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.47%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Allegion.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Allegion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.01 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.17 Allegion $2.87 billion 3.46 $483.00 million $5.34 21.03

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Vivint Smart Home. Vivint Smart Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% Allegion 16.84% 59.62% 15.42%

Summary

Allegion beats Vivint Smart Home on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

