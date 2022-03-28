$4.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will post $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $554.82 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $561.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

