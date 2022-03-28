Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $17.68 on Monday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.77.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.