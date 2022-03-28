$229.05 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $229.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.