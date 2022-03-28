$229.05 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZGet Rating) will report sales of $229.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $214.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $936.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $988.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.