JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Genuity Capital began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AdTheorent stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

