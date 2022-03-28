Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Price Target Raised to €72.20 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($79.12) to €72.20 ($79.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRRMF opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

