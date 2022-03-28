Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 155” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

LON IAG opened at GBX 139.58 ($1.84) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

