Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target to €38.00

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83. Palfinger has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.25.
Palfinger Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
