Morgan Stanley Trims Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.26.
CRARY stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.86.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
