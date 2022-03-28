Morgan Stanley Trims Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Target Price to €12.00

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRARY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crédit Agricole from €14.60 ($16.04) to €14.70 ($16.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.26.

CRARY stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

