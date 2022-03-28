Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $630.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

