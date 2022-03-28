Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Myomo (MYO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN: MYO):
- 3/22/2022 – Myomo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “
- 3/22/2022 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.
- 3/10/2022 – Myomo had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $19.00.
MYO stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
