Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Myomo (MYO)

3/22/2022 – Myomo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

3/22/2022 – Myomo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

3/10/2022 – Myomo had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $19.00.

MYO stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. Myomo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $28.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

