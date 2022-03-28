Anaplan’s (PLAN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, cut their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.81.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,347,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $138,471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $60,287,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 293,023 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

