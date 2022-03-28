Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.