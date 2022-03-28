Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,936,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,098,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

