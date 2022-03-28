$262.39 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will report $262.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $89.56 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

