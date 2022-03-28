Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

