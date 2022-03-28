Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

