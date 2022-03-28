StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $12.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 193,671 shares worth $94,899. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.