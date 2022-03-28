Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will announce $253.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.40 million and the lowest is $246.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snap One during the third quarter valued at $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth about $9,971,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

