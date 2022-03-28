Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the February 28th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $57.76 and a 1-year high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

