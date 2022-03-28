Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Short Interest Down 65.2% in March

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

