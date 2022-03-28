Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.33.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$568.61 million and a PE ratio of 5.40. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$15.09.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

