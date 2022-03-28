Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 623 at Morgan Stanley

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 623 ($8.20) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.19) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 531 ($6.99).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.14. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77). The firm has a market cap of £66.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

