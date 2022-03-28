Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 570” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.33) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 516.40 ($6.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 594.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 607.07.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Also, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Insiders purchased a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

