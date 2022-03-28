Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.09) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.32) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185.20 ($28.77).

LON EDV opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.62) on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,833.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,771.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

