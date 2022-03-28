Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

Shares of Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$3.71 and a one year high of C$7.24.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

