Centamin’s (CEY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.47) to GBX 108 ($1.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centamin has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 119.33 ($1.57).

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.59. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

In other news, insider Mark Bankes bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($33,214.85).

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.