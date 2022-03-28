CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price objective on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81. CVS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,779.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,142.66.

In related news, insider David Wilton purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($123,959.98).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

