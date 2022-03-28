Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.06) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.66) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 422.63 ($5.56).

CRST opened at GBX 273 ($3.59) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £701.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,309.64). Also, insider David Arnold acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($13,744.08). Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000 in the last three months.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

