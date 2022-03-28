Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQR. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.29.

NYSE EQR opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

