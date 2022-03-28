Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $410.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $453.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.92.
LULU stock opened at $321.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.37.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
