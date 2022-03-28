Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,850.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,729.00.

Booking stock opened at $2,247.93 on Thursday. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,317.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,358.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

