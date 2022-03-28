Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.