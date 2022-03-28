Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.51.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.