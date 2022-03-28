Contrasting Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Conduent has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Conduent and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduent -0.68% 13.45% 3.83% Rimini Street 15.30% -58.05% 25.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conduent and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conduent $4.14 billion 0.25 -$28.00 million ($0.18) -27.00 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.36 $75.22 million $0.50 11.68

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Conduent and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduent 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Conduent presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.03%. Rimini Street has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Conduent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Rimini Street shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Conduent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Rimini Street shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Conduent on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conduent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

Rimini Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

