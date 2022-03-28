$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $16.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

FISV stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,560,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

