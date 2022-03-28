EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENQ stock opened at GBX 29.30 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.97. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42). The firm has a market cap of £552.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05.

In other news, insider John Winterman purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,659.29).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

