MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.96. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, Director Anthony C. Hooper bought 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo bought 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

