Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.99. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

