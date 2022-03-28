Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRPH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

GRPH opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Graphite Bio will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 54,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 262,354 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after buying an additional 420,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Graphite Bio by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

