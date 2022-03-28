Short Interest in Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Grows By 317.4%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 317.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LEMIF stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

