Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Expands By 306.7%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:VBF opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. Invesco Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.