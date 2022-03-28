Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.73.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

