Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.56.

PRVA opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,915 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

